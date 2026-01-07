Palmyra stadium advancing, set to transform sport, economic activity in Region Six

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has recently highlighted significant progress on the international stadium at Palmyra in East Berbice-Corentyne beyond the initial groundwork phase, with structural elements already in place.

The state-of-the-art facility is being designed to support major sporting competitions, cultural events and commercial activities. It is poised to become one of the most significant investments in Region Six, positioning Palmyra as a new hub for national and regional engagement.

The main spectator stands are well advanced, with large sections of precast concrete seating tiers already installed.

The structural steel frames were installed, which are necessary for placing the stadium’s canopy roof over the seating areas, important for shade, weather protection, and increased comfort for spectators.

Additionally, several high-mast floodlight towers are visible, and the field layout is clearly defined.

The stadium’s parking and access are improving, with areas marked off and earthworks in progress to help with vehicle flow and traffic control.

When completed, the stadium will be transformational for athletes and spectators alike, enhancing performance capabilities, attracting regional and international events that will generate substantial benefits for tourism and hospitality.