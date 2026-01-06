Paramakatoi residents welcome a significantly improved airstrip

Hundreds of excited residents from Paramakatoi and surrounding communities gathered on Monday to mark a historic milestone in Region Eight – the commissioning of a state-of-the-art concrete airstrip.

The airstrip is expected to spur a new wave of development in agriculture, tourism, education and access to health for the Amerindian village, which is located in the Pakaraima Mountains.

Hundreds gathered for the historic commissioning of the almost $800 million airstrip on Monday

The Department of Public Information(DPI) interacted with several residents from the village, including Christopher Chung, a lifelong Paramakatoi resident. He recalled that the community previously relied on a much smaller airstrip, which made reliable air travel difficult for residents and visitors.

One of the most significant benefits of the upgraded airstrip, Chung said, is improved access for medical evacuations. The new facility will allow residents to be transported out of the community more quickly.

The runway is 2,500 feet long and 50 feet wide, constructed with six inches of rigid paved concrete

“We don’t have to come out with our lights to help shine the airstrip,” he said. “So, this is a great improvement for Paramakatoi and the surrounding communities. I am happy that we have a very good airstrip that was done under the present administration.”

Christopher Chung, a lifelong resident of Paramakatoi

Vickiola Aaron, a teacher at Paramakatoi Primary School, also highlighted the project’s benefits for health services. She added that the new airstrip could help unlock the region’s untapped tourism potential, while the business community stands to gain significantly from the improved infrastructure.

Vickiola Aaron, a teacher by profession

Rueben John, another resident, weighed in on the tourism impact, noting that Region Eight has much to offer, including in agriculture.

“Our products will be transported…and Paramakatoi has a lot of produce,” he told the DPI. Currently, the village is producing tomatoes in bulk to be processed into ketchup.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali described the new runway as a key asset to transforming the region’s immense eco-tourism potential into reality.

He told residents that travellers and tourists are seeking authentic cultural experiences, which Paramakatoi is well-positioned to offer.

“They want trails, less travel, wildlife unseen, streams untouched, and biodiversity never before seen. They want sustainability, not exploitation and Paramakatoi has all of that and more,” the president stated. With the new concrete structure, tourist operators can plan all year-round itineraries without having to worry about the weather.

To further develop the region’s tourism sector, the head of state appointed a young Amerindian woman, Louann Augustus, as the tourism coordinator. She has been tasked to work with the communities in that area to further enhance a range of tourism products.