Paramakatoi to get new $799M airstrip

– Karasabai to Paramakatoi road to be upgraded

Paramakatoi in Region Eight is undergoing significant infrastructural development with a $799 million investment earmarked for a comprehensive upgrade of its airstrip.

This investment is expected to enhance the quality of life for residents, as the airstrip serves as the primary mode of transportation in the region, apart from the Lethem trail, which mainly facilitates the movement of goods and supplies.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during a recent engagement in Mahdia, Region Eight

During a recent engagement with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill disclosed that the upgrades on the deplorable double bituminous airstrip surface are being executed by International Imports and Supplies.

The current surface is a pavement construction technique that involves applying asphalt binder and mineral aggregate in two layers to a prepared surface.

It is a common method used to create water-resistant, skid-resistant, and all-weather-wearing surfaces for roads, streets, parking areas, and more.

Meanwhile, interventions on the eight-month project entail the application of a sand gravel levelling course and the construction of rigid pavement.

When completed, the airstrip will improve accessibility to the village and boost its tourism product.

Shot of the Paramakatoi Airstrip

Additionally, Minister Edghill announced that roads from Karasabai to Paramakatoi will be upgraded to support the airstrip’s construction.

“With the airstrip being awarded and the contractor having to move machines and everything in there, the stretch from Karasabai to Paramakatoi, we will have to do some sectional upgrades on an emergency basis,” he stated in a recent engagement in Mahdia.

The minister noted that the sectional upgrades will span from Karasabai to Monkey Mountain and later, Monkey Mountain to Paramakatoi.

He further assured residents that the road between Paramakatoi and Kato would also be upgraded for medical emergencies.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

