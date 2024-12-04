Parikwarunau Village farm boosting local employment

The village farm in Parikwarunau, Region Nine, is experiencing notable success, providing employment for several residents and establishing itself as a profitable venture.

The farm, spanning six acres, was prepared last year by villagers and has since been cultivated.

Most of the land is dedicated to growing watermelons, while a small section is being used for a cassava trial to assess soil fertility for the crop.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, and Project Coordinator at the ministry, Besham Ramsaywack

This marks the first time cassava is being tested in the area.

Toshao Cyril Anthony noted that the farm was made possible through $5 million in governmental funds under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

“We are currently generating income from this project here. We have 1,000 watermelon trees. Our first harvest was last year after we prepared the land, and this is our second harvest,” he stated in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Toshao of Parikwarunau, Cyril Anthony

Each harvest produces around 2,000 watermelons, which take approximately four months to mature. With one watermelon selling for $600 in Lethem, the farm generates about $600,000 per harvest.

“Currently, we have four residents from the village working on this farm. So, we pay the villagers during the four-month cultivation period at a cost of $40,000 at the end of each month,” toshao Anthony disclosed.

He added that the village plants and reaps the fruit once per year.

A healthy watermelon near to be harvested at the farm in Parikwarunau village

The village is currently preparing to harvest the watermelon in the next week to be marketed at the upcoming annual Kanuku Mountains Community Representative Group (KMCRG) Christmas fair in Lethem.

Over the past four years, initiatives such as the Presidential Grant, LCDS, and support from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs have transformed the livelihoods of hinterland communities.

The PPP/C government remains committed to fostering sustainable economic projects in Amerindian villages to enhance their development and resilience.

One of the workers at the farm harvesting the watermelons

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

