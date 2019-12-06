Latest update December 18th, 2019 8:16 AM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

Partnering to reduce environmental impact

Dec 06, 2019 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

Kellon Rover Author
email
kellon.rover@dpi.gov.gy

−M&CC, CARDI, collaborate to end coconut shell waste

event marks launch of CARDI’s 45th Anniversary

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 6, 2019

Some 175 tons of coconut shells are produced across Georgetown weekly and addressing its disposal is part of a new city initiative.

That figure was provided by the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) which will soon collaborate with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to address the issue.

Councillors and residents were Friday treated to a demonstration on the use of a shredding machine and how coconut shells could be properly disposed.

Mayor of Georgetown, His Worship Pandit Ubraj Narine, told DPI that discarded coconut shells were among the many waste items that cost the council millions of dollars to clean.

DSC_0150

Pandit Ubraj Narine, Mayor of Georgetown.

“I was approached by the agency CARDI, and I was impressed by the idea, so I asked that we hold this demonstration for residents to see for themselves what we can do to minimise littering in this aspect,” the mayor said.

Officer in Charge of CARDI, Jhaman Kundun, explained that the demonstration highlighted the institute’s work under the EU/ACP-funded Regional Coconut Industry Development Project.

DSC_0157

Jhaman Kundun, Officer in Charge of CARDI

He believes the coconut shells could be used to create value-added products and jobs to alleviate disposal and environmental issues.

“Coconut fibre (coir) and dust derived from shredded coconut have tremendous benefits to the agriculture and manufacturing sectors; it serves as an amazing growing medium for hydroponics and indoor uses.

There is great potential for domestic usage and huge export markets exist,” Kundun added.

Mayor Narine said city officials will meet with the CARDI representative to determine the way forward on the initiative.

A satisfied Mayor Narine with the final product of the shredding machine.
A satisfied Mayor Narine with the final product of the shredding machine.
Results from the shredding machine
Results from the shredding machine

Friday’s event also marked the launch of CARDI’s 45th anniversary celebrations.

 

Recent News

Women among Aeronautical Engineering graduates

Women among Aeronautical Engineering graduates

Dec 18, 2019

Author Details Shaquille Bourne Author email shaquille.bourne@dpi.gov.gy −21 graduate from Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School −9 secure early licensing DPI, Guyana, December 17, 2019  Shelly Rampersaud and Tatyana Hartley claimed their places among young men that...
Read More
Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF) National Risk Assessment (NRA) Seminar

Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF)...

Dec 17, 2019

Curaçaoan Minister of Economic Development Explores Trade Relations with Guyana

Curaçaoan Minister of Economic Development...

Dec 17, 2019

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo statement on the passing of Basil Butcher AA.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo statement on the...

Dec 17, 2019

Sergeant Clarke is Best Cop of Division 4 ‘A’

Sergeant Clarke is Best Cop of Division 4 ‘A’

Dec 17, 2019

There must be a change in the attitude of motorists – Top Cop

There must be a change in the attitude of...

Dec 17, 2019

Den Amstel plants “tree of love”

Den Amstel plants “tree of love”

Dec 17, 2019

Officers must always be professional  – Commissioner Leslie James

Officers must always be professional  –...

Dec 17, 2019

Dual-purpose facility commissioned at Suddie Hospital

Dual-purpose facility commissioned at Suddie...

Dec 17, 2019

Pomeroon gets third David G boat

Pomeroon gets third David G boat

Dec 17, 2019

News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

Children with their toysChildren with their toysChildren receiving their toysChildren with their toys
More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 3,753,336 hits