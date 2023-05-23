Partners pledge assistance to Guyana following Mahdia fire

Several local, regional, and international partners have pledged their full assistance to Guyana following the devastating fire which took place at the Mahdia Secondary School girl’s dormitory that claimed the lives of 19 children.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali provided the update, during his address, at the opening ceremony of the Twelfth Subregional ILO Meeting of Caribbean Labour Ministers at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday.

He said work has started with many local and governmental stakeholders to get to the bottom of the tragedy and bring some relief to those affected, while the investigators continue their probe.

Meanwhile, due to the severity and nature of the deaths, DNA analysis is needed to identify the 13 female victims, who perished at the dormitory.

To this end, a team of experts from Barbados will be arriving on Tuesday to assist in the DNA analysis process to confirm the identities of these children.

The head of state expressed gratitude to these partners for their show of support, acknowledging the swift assistance of the CARICOM member states.

The Republic of Cuba has also offered to provide full medical support in Guyana and to serve as a host country for any medical needs of the affected.

“It is in these times of sadness that a nation must gather strength, faith, and love, and understand that our collective responsibility is to each other.

“I want to thank our international partners-the United States of America, PAHO, and all others who very readily offered full support in all that we need at this time,” the president expressed.

Thirteen girls and a boy died at the dorms, while five girls succumbed to their injuries at the Mahdia hospital.

Approximately 56 children were housed in the dormitory at the time of the fire, hailing from the communities of Mahdia, Campbelltown, Micobie, El Paso and several other villages in the North Pakaraimas in Region Eight.

