Patients must not be denied care at public facilities

– Health Minister urges reporting of misconduct

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony was emphatic – all citizens are entitled to treatment within the public healthcare system. He warned that patients in the public system must not be redirected to private services, while encouraging the public to report incidents if they arise.

The minister made the statement on Friday during the consideration of the 2026 budget estimates for the health sector, where concerns were raised about access to care at government facilities.

Opposition parliamentarians told the committee that they have received reports from patients who claimed they were advised to seek treatment at private clinics rather than being treated at public institutions.

They also questioned whether some medical practitioners were spending limited hours at public hospitals before attending to private practices, potentially affecting service delivery.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, responding to questions by the opposition on Day Five of the consideration of the 2026 budget estimates

In response, Dr Anthony stressed that the government has made significant investments in the public health sector in recent years, expanding infrastructure, acquiring modern equipment, and strengthening staffing levels to improve access to care nationwide.

He said these investments are intended to ensure that citizens receive quality services without incurring private medical expenses.

The minister emphasised that any cases of patients being turned away or improperly referred to private care facilities should be formally reported so that action can be taken. At the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), patients can lodge complaints through the help desk or directly with the Chief Executive Officer’s office, where reports are documented and investigated.

He added that accountability within the system is being strengthened through the introduction of electronic health records, which can allow administrators to monitor attendance, patient care, and overall performance across facilities.

For issues arising at other institutions, Dr Anthony encouraged citizens to contact the Ministry of Health (Guyana) using its hotline for complaints and feedback, at 227-4357. He noted that contact numbers are also displayed at health centres, allowing patients to report problems such as facilities opening late or being closed when they should be open.

According to the minister, public feedback plays a vital role in improving services, as timely reports enable authorities to identify shortcomings and ensure corrective measures are taken to protect patients’ access to care.