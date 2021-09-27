Patients not required to present proof of vaccination to receive medical care -GPHC

The Management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) wishes to clarify that ANY patient who is seeking care within any of our facilities is NOT required to present proof of vaccination in order to enter the compounds.

As stipulated by the Ministry of Health’s advisory circulated on August 12, 2021, “any patient seeking care at any public health facility across the ten administrative regions, whether vaccinated or not, MUST be allowed access to health care”.

The GPHC’s Management remains committed to ensuring that all our staff are properly apprised of our protocols and will promptly investigate and remedy any reports of patients being denied access to care.