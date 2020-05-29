Pension Week – June, 2020

Latest update May 29th, 2020 3:28 PM
The National Insurance Scheme remains very cognizant that it provides an essential service to our Pensioners and Beneficiaries. In an effort to fulfill our mandate whilst protecting the welfare of our employees, the following measures will be implemented for Pension week in order for us to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines for Social Distancing across all our Offices:
Brickdam Office
Pensioners are encouraged to only visit the Head Office at Brickdam, if they are uplifting books between 7:00 hours and 15:00 hours. Please note that our Cashiers at the Brickdam Office will be opened and encashing vouchers during the pension week from 7:00 hours to 14:00 hours.
All Other Offices
Pensioners who already have Pension books in their possession and are only encashing vouchers are kindly asked to visit the Camp Street Office or the NIS Office closest to you from 8:00hrs to 14:00hrs.
Please note that books can be uplifted at your Local Office as usual.
Management is reminding persons to make use of the Handwashing Stations and Sanitizing Dispensers upon entering and leaving the compound and adhere to seating arrangements which have been set at three feet apart.
NIS is seeking your cooperation as we work together to flatten the curve.
