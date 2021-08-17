Perseverance Youth Group now better equipped for agriculture

–Ministry hands over tools, seeds, fertilisers

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha MP, today made good on his promise when he handed over a quantity of planting material and farming tools to members of the Perseverance Village Youth Group.

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha while handing over the items to the Perseverance Youth Group

During the simple handing-over exercise at the Ministry’s Head Office in Georgetown, the Minister said the tools and planting material will aid the group, particularly the younger members to exercise their passion for agriculture.

“This… came about after representatives from the group wrote to my office requesting assistance with some basic tools, seeds, and fertilisers to develop agriculture in their community.

Some of the items that were donated

“Today, I am happy to be handing over these items so that the members of this group, more so the youths, can exercise their passion for agriculture. One of the things we at the Ministry is constantly engaged in is ensuring all groups of citizens who are interested in agriculture have the necessary facilities to so do. Our youths play a critical role in further developing the agriculture sector, and as Minister of Agriculture, I want to encourage our youths to get involved so that we can have food and nutrition security.”

Some of the seeds that were donated to the group

Minister Mustapha also said he would be working with other groups to develop agriculture in communities across the country.

The donation included a variety of vegetable seeds, fertilisers, and other basic farming tools.