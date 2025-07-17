Persons living with disabilities benefiting from agri training at NAREI

Approximately 18 persons living with disabilities from Region Ten are benefiting from a five-day sustainable agriculture training at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

The training has been made possible by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and the Ministry of Agriculture’s Agriculture Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme.

The programme was launched on July 14 and will conclude on July 18. It empowers persons living with disabilities to pursue an independent and sustainable livelihood through agriculture.

A recipient of the Assistive Aid initiative

The sessions include various topics like organic farming, marketing for farms, urban gardening, harvesting methods, shade house tours, and hands-on demonstrations.

Similarly, another transformative Level 1 Sustainable Agriculture Training was held in Region Six. It brought together 23 determined participants, all eager to gain hands-on knowledge and skills in sustainable farming.

Additionally, on June 25, the 23 participants had the opportunity to gain insight from the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board. The team provided an informative session on the safe and unsafe use of agricultural chemicals, ensuring that participants wore protective gear to guarantee responsible handling.

Participants at the Gender Based Violence(GBV) Disability training

This initiative not only imparts valuable agricultural knowledge but also nurtures entrepreneurship, independence, and sustainable livelihoods for persons living with disabilities

Since returning to office in August 2020, the government continues to pursue initiatives targeting better facilities, services, and jobs to improve the livelihoods of persons living with disabilities (PWDs), including children.

Most recently, at the end of 2024, the government announced the payment of a special one-off cash grant, totalling 875 million, to persons with permanent disabilities on the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Disability Register.

The government has also focused on improving access to education and support services for PWDs. In 2023, a new facility was constructed for PWDs training and rehabilitation, and 38 classrooms have been reconstructed to accommodate special needs students.



Participants of the Agricultural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) partnered with the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Meanwhile, a database for children with disabilities was established in 2022, and a Special Education Needs/Disabilities (SEND) programme was launched at the Cyril Potter College of Education, which saw 51 teachers graduating in 2024 and 49 more expected to graduate in 2025.

Additionally, 1,700 teachers were trained from 2020 to 2024 to use tools that identify students with learning challenges. The government will also build the first dedicated school for the hearing impaired at Cummings Lodge.

In addition, more than 5,600 PWDs have received assistive aids, and over 900 have received skills training in areas like garment construction, computer skills, and social media marketing.

Meanwhile, in Region Six, the newly commissioned Centre for Equity, Opportunity and Innovation at Palmyra will employ a total of 120 PWDs to give them a chance to maintain their economic power and allow them to take care of their necessities and support the growth of their community.

With more than 900 PWDs to receive training in various disciplines, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Services remains committed to improving the lives of Guyanese by empowering all citizens, regardless of their abilities, to lead fulfilling and productive lives.