Persons living with disabilities to receive support through targeted initiatives- PPP/C manifesto

Persons living with disabilities (PWD) have not been left out of the five-year plan announced by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government on Monday.

The party’s manifesto contains strategic steps aimed at enhancing the lives of persons living with disabilities over the next five years.

Persons living with disabilities and other stakeholders

The manifesto detailed that systems will be strengthened to facilitate early identification and intervention of PWD’s. A Special Education Needs (SEN) policy will be developed and implemented to ensure children with disabilities have the opportunity to acquire a meaningful education.

Persons living with disabilities are also assured of an increase in the availability of durable mobility and other assistive aids to foster a greater sense of independence.

The PPP/C Government has committed to creating jobs for persons living with disabilities, with the assistance of the private sector. According to the manifesto, there will be “Improved access to public buildings and public services and special support to PWDs for access to house lots and housing solutions.”

These efforts will improve life for PWDs and create a more inclusive environment for all Guyanese. They also build on the PPP/C Government’s policies that are helping persons with disabilities, including keeping them on the permanent public assistance register.