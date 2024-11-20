Persons with Disabilities receive agri training

Eighteen individuals living with disabilities in Region Two have completed a five-day sustainable agriculture training programme hosted by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

The initiative, held from November 11 to November 15 at the State House boardroom in Anna Regina, is part of ongoing efforts to promote financial independence among this demographic.

Participants planting seedlings

This programme extends the services offered at the ministry’s learning lab, established in 2023 to provide skills training for persons with disabilities.

Participants engaged in modules covering sustainable agriculture practices, plant and seedling care, and various farming techniques. A practical component included nursery visits and hands-on planting exercises in a shade house.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud had previously highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring that equal opportunities are available for everyone.

A Student watering plants at the shade house

She had mentioned also that these programmes provide both technical and vocational skills that would equip persons leaving the learning lab to gain financial independence.

“It is the intention of the government of Guyana, directly through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, to expand those safety nets, to continue to see and increase the allocations to persons living with disabilities…

Over $100 million has been allotted annually and over that time, much of that was directed towards training of persons living with disabilities” the minister had stated.

A Student watering plants at the shade house

The Learning Lab has upskilled approximately 108 persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in various disciplines so far for 2024.

The centre addresses the diverse needs and requirements associated with different types of disabilities, ensuring that training opportunities are tailored to each individual’s circumstances. This initiative not only fosters skill development but also promotes gainful employment, empowering PWDs to reintegrate into society and lead more independent lives.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

