Plazas to be developed in every NDC – Pres Ali

The government is looking to establish plazas in every Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) across Guyana to improve conditions for small businesses while enhancing community spaces and safety for residents.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the prospective venture on Monday during the commissioning of the new Demerara Bank Limited’s location at Beterverwagting along the East Coast of Demerara.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers keynote address during the commissioning ceremony

President Ali said his government is currently identifying key locations for the initiative along the East Coast and East Bank corridors.

The proposed plazas will feature food courts and proper facilities for vendors who currently operate along public roadways.

“We are going to build out little open plazas, with food courts, proper facilities for the small businesses that are on the public road,” he said.

Dr Ali added that financial institutions, including the Guyana Development Bank (GDB) and commercial banks, will lend support to the development of these sites.

He said the goal is to create spaces that are “touristic, clean, safe, and enjoyable,” noting that the initiative is not intended to displace vendors, but to provide improved and more secure environments for their operations.

A critical aspect envisioned for the plazas is their multifunctional use. The community-friendly spaces will allow families to gather and vendors to operate in an organised setting.

“You and your children can go off the public road in these beautiful plazas and buy ice cream. Your grandparents can go and sit down and listen to some good, soft music,” he said.