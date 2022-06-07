PM and Venezuela’s Ambassador discuss enhancing bilateral relations

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips and Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana H.E Carlos Amador Perez Silva, today, discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Phillips indicated that Guyana is ready to improve relations, within the construct of respect for Guyana’s sovereignty.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips and Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana H.E Carlos Amador Perez Silva

He also assured the Ambassador that Guyana would honour its obligation under international humanitarian laws, concerning refugees to the country, and stated that Guyana would continue to provide healthcare, food, shelter and look to integrate children into the education system.

Ambassador Silva said that the courtesy visit was “very important” to enhance relations between the two countries.

“The intention of the two Governments is to advance communication and cooperation as much as we can.”

Discussions also centred on bilateral security cooperation, especially in relation to transnational crimes and criminal networks that pose threats to the security of both countries.

The officials also spoke about economic development between the private sectors of the two countries.

Ambassador Silva was accredited in April of 2022.





Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

