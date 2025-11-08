PM calls for leadership, accountability and collective responsibility

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips, performing the functions of President, called on all Guyanese to take personal and collective responsibility to ensure their safety and the safety of others when using the roadways.

Speaking at the official launch of Road Safety Month 2025, held at the Bush Lot Community Centre in Region Five, Prime Minister Phillips was adamant that “road safety is everybody’s business”.

He lamented the high number of road fatalities, particularly among young people, pointing to national statistics which recorded 642 deaths from 574 fatal accidents.

The accidents occurred between 2020 and 2024. 24 of the fatalities were children.

Road safety, the prime minister explained, is a shared national responsibility.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips and Minister of Home Affairs, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond at the launch on Friday

“As a Government, we recognise that road safety is a shared responsibility that demands collaboration between ministries, enforcement agencies, the private sector, and every citizen. Our commitment remains steadfast”, he explained.

He stated that the Government’s efforts include the development of a comprehensive road safety programme, supported by the Smart Road Initiative, which features automated radar, speed limit, and seatbelt detection systems.

Additionally, he said, the government continues to support traffic education campaigns in schools and communities.

It is also strengthening the Guyana Police Force’s traffic enforcement capacity, and improving road infrastructure, lighting, and signage, particularly in high‑risk areas.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that these efforts are guided by data‑driven approaches to identify accident hotspots and behavioural risks.

He said, “These measures reflect our broader national goal of building a Guyana where development does not come at the cost of safety.”

He also stressed that road safety education must begin early, with children learning and practicing proper traffic behaviour.

The PM encouraged teachers, parents, and students to make safety awareness part of everyday life, explaining that conversations about crossing the road, traffic lights, and using pedestrian crossings can be life‑saving lessons.

“Education is the first step, enforcement ensures adherence, and empathy makes it lasting”, according to Minister Phillips.

A strong appeal was also made for integrity and accountability in public office, with the prime minister emphasising that leaders must set the example by allowing the police to enforce the law without interference.

“When we, in positions, do not get involved and allow the police to do the work, that also contributes to safety on our streets”, he said.

Reiterating his call for behavioural change, Prime Minister Phillips reminded drivers that vehicles are “a privilege, not a weapon”.

He urged all road users to practise the five Cs of safe driving: care, caution, courtesy, consideration, and common sense, and to remember that vigilance, patience, and discipline can prevent tragedy.

He stressed that , “Our roads should not be places of fear. They should link communities, carry families safely, and support our national development. Careful driving truly saves lives.”

The month‑long observance, being held under the theme “Careful Driving Saves Lives,” is organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC).

It aims to promote responsible road use, strengthen enforcement, and reduce traffic‑related incidents nationwide.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, was also at the event.