PM lauds female contribution to ICT sector

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, this afternoon lauded the contribution made by four Guyanese women to the local Information Communication Technology (ICT)sector.

During a simple ceremony at his office, the acting Head of State said that it was fitting to celebrate the four professionals for their substantial contribution to the field. He described them as role models and encouraged them to continue to inspire others.

“I am happy that you will continue to lead and continue to motivate not only our girls but also our boys…we will continue to facilitate this process and provide assistance to you in whatever way we can”.

The awardees are Social Innovator and ICT advocate, Samantha Seoprashad; Regional Coordinator and Lead Technical Advisor on ICT for Development at the CARICOM Secretariat, Jennifer Britton; University of Guyana (UG) Computer Science lecturer, Penelope DeFreitas and founder of UG’s robotics club, Farnaz Baksh (her sister collected on her behalf).

Seoprashad expressed gratitude for being acknowledged and called for continued engagement.

“As we forge a way forward, I encourage you to continue to support us, continue including us in your agenda, because for us to move forward and continue reducing inequality, we need to work together”.

Director of the Industry and Innovation Unit, Mr. Shahrukh Hussain said that his department is ready to take ICT to the next level.

To accomplish this, he said his department is committed to bridging the digital divide across the country.

Mr. Hussain said that the unit has already carried out workshops in the different regions to increase awareness and competencies in ICT.