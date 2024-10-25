PM launches Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettel Appeal

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips officially launched the Salvation Army’s 2024 Christmas Kettle Appeal at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown on Friday.

Prime Minister Phillips called on the private sector to generously support the campaign, which embodies the true spirit of giving.

Prime Minister Phillips at the launch of the Christmas kettle

“This occasion marks the beginning of an essential time when we as a community come together to support those most in need…The organisation, with its tireless efforts, has become a symbol of hope for the vulnerable,” the prime minister noted.

He emphasised that the organisation represents some of the highest forms of benevolence within society.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips giving the first donation for the Salvation Army’s 2024 Christmas Kettel Appeal

Every contribution to the kettle is not just an act of kindness but an investment in the lives of citizens facing life’s harshest realities.

As the first donor to the initiative, Prime Minister Phillips underscored the importance of selflessness, reiterating the call for individuals, businesses, and government entities to support and emulate the mission of the Salvation Army.

He noted that as humanitarian needs grow, the nation’s call for compassion and generosity becomes increasingly urgent.

‘The Christmas kettle appeal has long been a symbol of community spirit. And it is this spirit that we must rekindle in our efforts to support one another,” PM Phillips stated.

Divisional Leader, Major Mireille Saint Lot gives brief remarks at the launching

The Christmas Kettle is the Salvation Army’s most renowned street campaign, especially during the festive season.

Throughout this period, volunteers stand outside businesses, playing and singing Christmas carols while ringing bells to inspire passersby to donate cash and cheques into the iconic red kettles.

The annual Christmas appeal enables the Salvation Army to address the needs of those less fortunate by providing food, shelter, rehabilitation, and much more.

For over 25 years, this programme has offered hope and healing to individuals facing various challenges.

Divisional Leader, Major Mireille Saint Lot disclosed that this year’s goal is to distribute 2,000 food hampers, host several parties, and provide toys for children.

Additionally, visitations to various homes will occur from the second week of November until the end of December.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

