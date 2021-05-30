PM leads relief efforts to flood-affected communities in Region 10

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, today assessed the damage done by floodwaters and helped to deliver hundreds of food and sanitation hampers to residents of Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10).

The Prime Minister was joined by several senior Government officials on the ground, including Minister of Amerindian Affairs, the Honourable Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Juan Edghill.

Later in the day, Minister Edghill joined His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who journeyed to the severely-affected community of Kwakwani.

An unprecedented amount of rain has flooded several low-lying and riverain communities in Guyana, which has affected the lives and livelihood of many citizens.

Prime Minister Phillips said that he empathises with the residents who are affected by the flooding.

“From the Government’s side we recognise this as a disaster because several communities are affected across the country. In Kwakwani it is really bad.”

Government’s short-term intention, according to the Prime Minister, is to provide relief for the affected, hence the distribution exercise.

“We are working to bring relief to those who are affected in every community throughout Guyana… we will do an assessment and manage the situation”.

In total, over 600 food hampers and sanitation packages were distributed.

According to the senior government official, the Government intends to distribute hampers to all households in the affected communities of the region. He said though that the focus today was on persons most affected by the flooding.

“We know that some persons may be indirectly affected by the flood in addition to the loss of income resulting from the pandemic… we are going to come back and provide relief to those persons, but at this time we are focusing on persons severely affected by the flood”.

The Prime Minister visited Nottinghamshire, Three Friends, Coomacka and Old England, in the region.

A community leader of Three Friends, Ms Vidwattie Pancham, said that she was pleased to see the Government responding to those affected.

“We’re thankful for the relief. He [Prime Minister] did also promise that we will get some more, but we are thankful for what we have received now and it will assist us.”

Along with the distribution, the Government officials also accessed the flood-related damages in the communities.

Prior to reaching Kwakwani, Minister Edghill visited several other areas in the region.

Minister Sukhai focused her attention on Rockstone, where she delivered 100 food hampers and 100 sanitizers and cleaning packages to the flood-affected residents there.