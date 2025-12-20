PM Phillips commissions Bell 407 and Bell 429 helicopters to strengthen GDF capabilities

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday commissioned two new helicopters – the Bell 407 and Bell 429 – into service with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening national security, protecting sovereignty, and enhancing disaster-response capabilities.

Delivering remarks on behalf of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at GDF Hangar at Ogle, Prime Minister Phillips said the acquisition reflects a deliberate and strategic investment in the modernisation of the Defence Force, consistent with Guyana’s responsibility as a sovereign state.

“With sovereignty comes responsibility,” the Prime Minister said. “The most solemn of these responsibilities is the obligation to safeguard our national sovereignty and preserve, protect and defend our territorial integrity. That duty must be supported by sustained investment in our Defence Force.”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivering the keynote address at the commissioning of the helicopters

The Bell 429 helicopter, acquired for US$10.1 million, has a seating capacity of two crew members and six passengers, a payload capacity of 2,700 pounds, and a maximum cruise speed of 150 knots. The aircraft is designed for multi-role operations, including surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and rapid response missions.

The Bell 407 helicopter, purchased for US$5.9 million, has a seating capacity of one crew member and six passengers, a payload capacity of 2,300 pounds, and a maximum speed of 133 knots. This platform enhances the GDF’s ability to conduct patrols, logistical support, and operations in remote and challenging terrain.

BELL 407 BELL 429 Interior of the helicopter

According to Prime Minister Phillips, the helicopters will significantly improve the GDF’s operational reach, responsiveness, and flexibility, supporting border patrols, aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, disaster response, medical evacuations, and logistical support to hinterland and riverain communities.

Over the past five years, the government has increased budgetary allocations to the GDF by more than three-and-a-half times, taking it from $13.9 billion in 2019 to $50.4 billion in 2025. Capital expenditure within the Defence Force has expanded substantially, enabling the acquisition of modern aircraft, vessels, vehicles, and advanced technology.

“Capital investment is where modernisation lives,” the Prime Minister noted. “It is through these investments that we fundamentally expand what the Defence Force is capable of doing.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on integrating advanced surveillance systems, drone technology, and modern training, ensuring that modernisation is not limited to equipment but is embedded throughout the force.

Reaffirming Guyana’s foreign policy posture, Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that the country remains committed to peace, cooperation, and respect for international law, while maintaining the capability to defend its territory.

“Peacefulness is not passivity, and restraint is not weakness,” he said. “If the need arises, Guyana will defend its territory.”

Prime Minister Phillips expressed gratitude to the government of the United States of America, the U.S. Ambassador, and technical teams whose cooperation facilitated the acquisitions, noting that the purchases reflect the strong partnership between the two countries.

Prime Minister Phillips and other government officials joined the pastor in prayer

“May these aircraft extend the protective reach of the state, save lives in times of need, and stand as symbols of a nation determined to secure its present and safeguard its future,” the Prime Minister said.