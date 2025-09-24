PM Phillips commissions new solar grid in Batavia, Region 7

– 41 additional solar installations for Amerindian Communities by 2026

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today commissioned the Batavia Village Solar Grid, a G$300 million initiative that will deliver 24-hour renewable electricity to the Region Seven community for the first time.

The project, which was launched in 2021 and was executed by CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, fulfils a commitment by the government to expand clean energy access in hinterland communities.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister underscored the historic significance of the initiative. “Today, we celebrate both the completion of an energy project and the dawn of a new chapter in the lives of this community. It is a milestone marked by light, opportunity, and sustainable progress.”

The new system, according to the Prime Minister, replaces diesel generators with modern, renewable energy.

“Reliable 24-hour electricity will transform daily life. Schools and the health clinic are now fully powered, teachers and students can utilise modern tools, and families will have the dignity and security of stable power.”

The solar grid consists of three components: an 81-kilowatt micro-grid at Greenfield, a 24.2-kilowatt system at Arian Island, and 51 solar home systems for remote households, each rated at 2.2 kilowatts. Together, these installations electrify more than 125 households, ensuring every family in Batavia benefits from reliable power.

The Honourable Prime Minister commended CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited for demonstrating corporate social responsibility and aligning with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030. He also recognised the contributions of the agencies under the Office of the Prime Minister, including the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc. and the Guyana Energy Agency, for providing technical support.

“This project exemplifies what can be achieved when the Government, the private sector, and Indigenous communities work together. CNOOC’s contribution has transformed Batavia, and I commend them for investing in clean energy that uplifts our hinterland communities.”

Prime Minister Phillips stated that the commissioning takes place against the backdrop of September being Amerindian Heritage Month, a time when the country celebrates the rich history, traditions, and contributions of the Indigenous people.

“It is therefore especially fitting that we not only honour heritage in words but also advance it in deeds. This solar project is living proof of our Government’s commitment to ensuring Amerindian communities are central to national development.”

The commissioning of Batavia’s solar grid makes it the second of its kind in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, complementing the 1.5-megawatt solar farm in Bartica. These projects are part of a wider government strategy to ensure Amerindian communities remain central to national development.

The electrification of Batavia, he explained, will bolster every other pillar of development in the community, including education, health, enterprise, and cultural preservation. He noted that with the strengthening of the local village economy, residents are even more empowered to build the future they envision for themselves.

“This initiative transcends electricity; it is about dignity, empowerment, and opening doors to new opportunities. It is a model we will replicate in other villages as we continue to build a Guyana where no community is left behind.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Phillips emphasised the importance of the government’s investments in renewable energy, highlighting its efforts to pursue a diverse energy mix that includes hydro, solar, and gas. He pointed out plans for 41 solar installations across nine administrative regions by the end of 2026.

Additionally, he highlighted key policies that further demonstrate the government’s strong commitment to Indigenous development, such as land security, which is being improved through faster titling and demarcation efforts; allocation at least 15% of revenues earned from carbon credit sales; improved access to universal education through modern schools and dormitories; and better healthcare with the establishment of telemedicine centres and equipped clinics. Advancements have also been made in several other sectors, including agriculture, agro-processing, and tourism.