PM Phillips, VP Jagdeo a ‘powerful fusion of strength’ – President Ali

In keeping with his constitutional authorities, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali appointed Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Dr Bharrat Jagdeo as Prime Minister and Vice President respectively on Monday afternoon.

The two men served in the last dispensation of the Ali-led Administration between 2020 and 2025.

Identifying Prime Minister Phillips as the best candidate for the job, President Ali said that he managed to inspire members across the government structure with his commitment and dedication to service.



Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips taking the oath of office earlier today

“In those years, he stood as a pillar of strength and competence. He handled his extensive portfolio not just with efficiency, but with a masterful command which instill confidence across the government and throughout the nation“, President Ali said.

The president was adamant that even with all the achievements gained through the Office of the Prime Minister in the last five years, he believes that the retired brigadier will surpass those in the future.

President Dr Ali is flanked by Vice President Dr Jagdeo (left) and Prime Minister Brigadier Phillips (right) earlier on Monday

“I’m supremely confident that as prime minister, he will not only continue to serve, but will surpass his own distinguished record,” President Ali posited.

Turning his attention to the Vice President, the head-of-state explained that Dr Jagdeo’s track record happens to speak for itself.



Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo taking the oath of office

“To speak of Dr Jagdeo, is to speak of a lifetime devoted to the socioeconomic and political wellbeing of our nation. His story is one of unparalleled achievement,” he explained.

President Ali said PM Phillips and VP Jagdeo demonstrate the “unity of purpose and diversity of skills” in his administration.

Members of the audience at the ceremony on Monday afternoon

In the coming days, President Ali is expected to name the rest of his cabinet that will steer the various sections of government over the next five years.



