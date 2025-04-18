Police Motor Cycle enforcement continues

Be informed that on Thursday 17th April 2025 between 13:00hrs and 14:15hrs, Assistant Superintendent Wickham, Sergeant 21385 Lyte, Corporal 24241 Bernard and other ranks from the Regional Division 4 A Traffic Department held a Motor Cycle Exercise on Lamaha and Irving Street and the followings cases were made:-

Unlicensed Driver – 1

Breach of insurance – 1

Driver failing to wear saftey helmet- 11

Obscured ID Mark (front)- 2

Uncertified motor vehicle- 1

Unlicensed Motor Vehicle- 1

Uninsured Motor vehicle – 1

Carrying Pillion rider Without saftey helmet- 2

Breach of Conditions provisional license-1

Leaving motor vehicle in a dangerous position -2

Total =23

Note A total of fourteen (14) tickets were issued to several motorcyclists. Out of these, five (5) of the drivers attended the Georgetown Magistrate Court and successfully addressed their tickets by making the necessary payments. Enforcement continues.

