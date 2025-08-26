Port Kaituma new housing development to boost access to homeownership

A new housing development named ‘Tract PK’ will soon be developed at Port Kaituma in Region One to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for hundreds of families.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said that the new scheme will sit on approximately 39.3 acres of land that the ministry acquired from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC).

An aerial view of the site earmarked for the ‘Tract PK’ scheme at Port Kaituma

“About 22 acres of that caters for about 121 residential house lots,” the housing minister revealed during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He explained that the tendering process for the first phase of infrastructure works is closed, and it is now at the evaluation phase.

“Once the awards have been made for the bids, then we will commence the infrastructure work.”

Construction work in the scheme is expected to create employment opportunities for many people living in nearby communities.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal examines the map of the housing development at Port Kaituma, Region One

Earlier this month, Minister Croal visited the site earmarked for the new housing scheme located next to the community of Oronoque.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring every Guyanese citizen has the opportunity to own a home.

By increasing access to homeownership, the government is ensuring that more families have a secure and stable future.

Meanwhile, 37 house lots have been allocated in the new housing scheme at ‘Tract A’ Mabaruma. This area has a total of 55 residential house lots and is the second housing development in Region One, following the one at Kokerite Hill.