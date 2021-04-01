Potable water, upgraded drainage, walkways for Goed Fortuin residents

Over 1,200 residents at Goed Fortuin, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) will have first time access to potable water before the end of June.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues on Wednesday said works have started to link the Pouderoyen Water Treatment Plant to the community. The initiative is the fulfilment of a promise the Minister made during a consultation with residents in December.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues leads the way to inspect the areas for the construction of walkways

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues speaking to a resident of Goed Fortuin this afternoon

“This situation has been existing for a very long time and I said to you at that meeting that we will conduct a study to see the feasibility of Goed Fortuin receiving treated water from the Pouderoyen Treatment Plant.

I am here to announce today, that that feasibility study has been completed and according to our analysis Goed Fortuin can receive treated water for the very first time.”

Minister Rodrigues said a team is on the ground addressing the leakages in the lines. She said this aspect of the process is necessary to improve the water pressure. Meters will also be installed to monitor water consumption.

“I am looking at June of this year, by that time all of the preparatory works will be completed and you will be receiving 100 per cent treated water,” she said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues during a tour of the Pouderoyen Treatment Plant

The Minister also handed over a $7.4 million contract to Ivor Allen Constructing Services for the construction of concrete drainage structures and walkways at the Goed Fortuin Squatting area.

“The last time I was here a lot of women in the community complained that when the children are going to school their shoes and feet are muddy because of the condition of walkways.

A contractor has already been retained to upgrade all of the walkways – 350 meters or over 1,100 feet of walkways, and drains will be constructed in the Goed Fortuin Squatting area up to reinforce concrete,” the Minister added.

This project is scheduled to start on April 6.

“It’s all about the people.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues hands over the contract to a representative of Ivor Allen Constructing Services

Minister Rodrigues told the residents that the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration is working tirelessly to address their needs and every intervention made “is not about me or the Government; it’s about you the people.

In this community, I want you to know that we have not forgotten about you and I want you to know that this is not the end of the benefits that Goed Fortuin will receive. This is just the beginning.”

Mr. Oodhou Katwaru is among the hundreds of residents who are thankful for the Government’s intervention. “I wish to commend the Government for the excellent job they are doing. I am happy to see the progress in this country.”

Mr. Katwaru has been residing in the village for some 40 years.

Another resident, Mr. Michael Nicholas also welcomed the intervention. “They are doing good work and I would like them to keep it up. You can’t do all at one time, but I know that they would get it right,” he said.

Ms. Surajdai Naipaul said, “I am glad to get the clean water and I am thankful for that, and the drainage and the roads also. Thanks very much.” Meanwhile, wrapping up her afternoon’s engagement, Minister Rodrigues was given a tour of the Pouderoyen Treatment Plant where she met with staff. The Minister extended thanks on behalf of the Government for their service.

Mr. Oodhou Katwaru, resident

Ms. Surajdai Naipaul, resident