PPP/C dominates Regions Six, Eight with 44,192 votes

According to the declared results from the Returning Officer (RO), the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has taken Regions Six and Eight, securing a combined total of 44,192 votes.

According to declarations released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Wednesday, the PPP/C captured 41,320 votes in Region Six and 2,872 votes in Region Eight.

In Region Six, 60,974 valid votes were cast. Of these, the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party trailed behind the PPP/C with 12,623 votes, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) got 6,223, and the Alliance For Change (AFC) got 315. The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity received 132.

The district recorded 466 spoiled ballots, 27 destroyed ballots, and one tendered ballot, resulting in a total voter turnout of 61,624.

In Region Eight, 5,767 valid votes were counted. A total of 2,562 persons voted for WIN and 276 for APNU. This is a significant loss for APNU, which had previously won the region. There were 22 spoiled ballots.

The Statements of Poll (SoPs) released by GECOM indicate that the PPP/C has secured the majority of votes in eight of Guyana’s ten regions.

Guyana’s general and regional elections concluded peacefully on Monday, September 1, where thousands of Guyanese exercised their democratic right.

From first-time voters to senior citizens, the electoral process has been widely described as smooth and free of disruptions.

For official, real-time updates, individuals can access GECOM’s SoP Gallery at sopgallery.gecom.org.gy.