PPP/C Government invested $122.6B to develop Region Ten in five years – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has reiterated the PPP/C Government’s firm stance on shared prosperity, highlighting that Region Ten alone has benefitted from an investment of $122.6 billion in five years, when compared to a mere $4.2 billion investment by the previous APNU/AFC Government within the same period.

“We have spent 29 times more developing Region Ten…We are spending more money to develop Region Ten,” he stated.

This investment, he added, reflects the PPP/C’s visionary leadership of ensuring every community benefits from the country’s resources and people-centred initiatives.

Speaking at a grand public rally at Lieu-Ken-Pen Square, Wismar in Region Ten on Sunday, PM Phillips said the government has demonstrated its dedication to delivering on its promises to all Guyanese.

He mentioned that investments are being made in every sector to propel Guyana’s economic growth as well as the living standard of the residents across Region Ten.

Speaking directly to the residents, he added, “This is the time for you to vote for development, personal growth, and personal upliftment. This is the time for you to vote for economic empowerment and self-development. We have invested in you because we want to move this country together from where it is to higher heights.”

Pointing to various developments across Region Ten, the prime minister said new roads are under construction across the region.

For example, residents from Kwakwani and Ituni are benefitting from developments which have transformed their lives, ranging from new roads and airstrips.

“You cannot vote for people who do not have your interests at heart. You have to vote for people who are focused on your development…We have brought development to every community in Region Ten,” he reminded.

A section of the large gathering of PPP/C supporters at the public rally in Linden on Sunday

The prime minister said that it is the PPP/C government that invested more than US$160 million to upgrade the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which will not only reduce commuting time but also provide a safer thoroughfare for thousands of residents.

He said that the largest solar farm in the history of the country, producing 15 megawatts of power, will be built in Linden.

In five years, the government has provided over $13.6 billion to Linden Electricity Company Inc. for Lindeners to enjoy better electricity access.

A $2.66 billion secondary school is being built at Christianburg/Wismar to provide quality education for students.

A new playground will be built at the site of the current secondary school.