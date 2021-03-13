PPP/C Government is for the working class

-Minister Hugh Todd tells Batooba, Christianburg residents

-promises equitable distribution of resources

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Hugh Todd said the PPP/C Government is steadfast in its quest to improve the lives of Guyana’s working class, and will be using every available resource to do so.

From its policies and development programmes, to the $383.1 billion National Budget, Minister Todd said the Government has already set the stage for changing the lives of Guyana’s poor.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Hugh Todd speaks with residents of Christianburg, Linden, Region 10

The Minister visited Batooba, Demerara River and Christianburg, Linden, Region 10 on Friday, where he distributed over 65 hampers to residents most in need.

“At the end of the day, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is a Government for the working class. We believe in development from the bottom up, and real development can be felt if the ordinary man’s life is transformed for the better.

And we are here to transform lives of each and every Guyanese within the working class, so we could move more people into the middle class. That is our promise,” he told residents of Batooba.

The Foreign Minister said the Government would ensure fairness and an equitable distribution of resources.

“There will be no discrimination under the Dr. Irfaan Ali Administration. Each and every citizen will be catered for according to their needs.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Hugh Todd addressing residents of Batooba, Demerara River.

He referenced the President’s recent inaugural address to the 12th Parliament, where he laid out his vision for Guyana for the next five years. Minister Todd said that vision can be seen clearly, as it is a vision birthed by the working class.

“A vision of inclusiveness, one that is built on ‘One Guyana’, where we are integrated in a very cohesive manner. We are focused on a culture of oneness,” he said.

The logging community of Batooba, has a range of economic opportunities. Minister Todd said the policies of the previous administration had severely hindered development. However, residents will now have opportunities to “bounce back.”

“We know what are your logging needs, we know that you need tags. We know that you need concessions, we know that you need incentives so you can expand and grow your business. We will cater to you.

You would have seen the hardships you would have gone through during the last administration. We have removed all of that and we will give you enough space to exploit your business venture to your fullest potential,” the Minister said.

Over in Christianburg, Linden, Minister Todd said it is just the beginning of a bright and prosperous future for all Guyanese. He said the Government would remove all the stigmas, and prejudice in society and fulfil the President’s mantra of living as “one people, one nation, one destiny in a meaningful way.”

The Minister said the best Government is in place to drive development, even as he promised residents that the Administration would do what is in their best interests.