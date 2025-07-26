PPP/C Government’s commended for its commitment to empowering women

Regional Chairperson and People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) Candidate, Vilma Da Silva, has commended the PPP/C government’s continuous commitment to empowering women all across the country.

This dedication to women’s empowerment, she explained, has allowed her to advance to her current role, ensuring the continuous growth and development of Region Two.

Da Silva is the only female regional chairperson in the country, reflecting the government’s commitment to gender equality.

“All made possible through the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government. This is the type of leadership that we have within the People’s Progressive Party Civic because they have confidence in their women, and empowering women is one of their passions,” she told a large gathering of Region Two residents at a public meeting at Anna Regina Market Square, on Saturday.

She further emphasised the massive transformation that Region Two has benefited from within the last five years, spanning housing to infrastructure, which has improved the residents’ living standards.

She explained that she has been able to balance her responsibilities as a businesswoman and a public servant.

Expressing confidence in President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership over the years, the regional chairperson pointed said that Region Two is fully prepared and committed to continuing its support for the PPP/C administration for the next five years.

“Today, I am so proud of the results of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali…” she told a cheering sea of red.