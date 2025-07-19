PPP/C is the only credible, responsive party – Dr Jagdeo tells massive crowd at Patentia Market 

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has reiterated that the PPP/C is responsive because it is the only credible and trustworthy political party.

He said that this is evidenced by its history of fulfilling its promises to improve the living standard of all Guyanese citizens.

He was at the time addressing a massive crowd at a public meeting at Patentia Market Square in Region Three, on Friday.

With 27 young candidates under 25, and another 16 under 40, the general secretary said that the PPP/C is preparing the next generation of leaders to guide Guyana into a bright future.

Dr Jagdeo underlined, “We will keep coming to these communities over the next five years to ensure that all of our people move forward. We are a responsive party. This party is in safe hands. We are trying to build the next generation that would lead this party and country into a glorious future…We believe in experience. What you see now is because we have carefully planned our future as a party.”

The PPP/C is the only reliable political party, according to Dr Jagdeo, who emphasised that “we have a great deal of credibility because when we say we will do something, we actually do it. We keep our word.”

He reiterated that the PPP/C has fulfilled the commitments that were set in its 2020 manifesto.

GS Jagdeo further disclosed that a flyer detailing the promises made and fulfilled by the PPP/C Administration, including reversing taxes and increasing grants, will be distributed in two weeks.

“I expect you to read that flyer about the promises we delivered. It has two pages of our future promises about what we are going to do in the next five years…” he explained.

Billions of dollars have been invested to revive and mechanise the sugar industry since the government took office in 2020. He mentioned that 4,000 of the 7,000 sugar workers that were laid off by the previous government have been rehired by the PPP/C government.

The government has reintroduced and increased the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, placing billions of dollars more in disposable income to parents.

The general secretary also highlighted the creation of jobs for 60,000 Guyanese.

An aerial shot of the public meeting at Patentia Market in Region Three on Friday

Dr Jagdeo outlined plans for healthcare, education, infrastructure, security, housing, and job creation, emphasising that Guyanese will undoubtedly benefit from additional advancements in the future.

“[These are] carefully laid out plans. No other political party has been able to do that or has done that,” he stated.

While acknowledging that the much-anticipated Gas-to-Energy project has been delayed, Dr Jagdeo emphasised that it will be completed, producing 300 megawatts of electricity and creating more jobs in the area.

He noted that although the residents have experienced some short-term discomfort as a result of this project, adding that they will soon reap the long-term benefits.

“But we are going to fix every road that has been destroyed. We are going to make sure that the factories are built around the project so that more jobs are generated for the people in this region. We will do a fertiliser plant here…So, this would be a major growth pool here for the people in this area to generate jobs and income, etc.,” he committed.

The residents will soon have access to a higher level of healthcare services at the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, which will be commissioned in the coming weeks.

Commercial development, including factories, shopping malls, housing, and hotels, is also planned for the region.

With an initial investment of $4.5 billion, the first phase of infrastructure works has commenced on the International Port Facility at Parika. The initial phase includes the installation of the foundation, superstructure, the river defence and land reclamation works on the north and south of the existing stelling.

The national school feeding programme will be expanded, and transportation grants will be provided to children.

With the opening of Diamond and Enmore regional hospitals, Dr Jagdeo reminded the gathering that several modern hospitals are being built to improve access to public healthcare.

He emphasised that the PPP/C Administration is diligently working to provide a better and sustainable future for every Guyanese citizen in light of the extraordinary developments that are still taking place in the country.

The PPP/C has proven over the years that it is capable of managing the country’s resources prudently so that development reaches every home in Guyana.

Dr Jagdeo further pointed out, “We are not just about the past. We are about the future. So, all of the changes that you have seen in Guyana in three years…Imagine what we can do in the next five years.”

Present at the public meeting were Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, other regional and PPP/C representatives.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaging residents at a public meeting at Patentia Market