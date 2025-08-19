PPP/C launches manifesto grounded in five years of ‘groundwork’, ‘achievability’

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has launched its development blueprint for the next five years, a plan President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said is not an election gimmick, but a product of five years of direct consultations with the people.

President Ali provided the packed audience at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, on Monday evening, with the key highlights of his government’s vision.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic launched its manifesto at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre

In his opening address, he projected that the next five years will bring change at a fast and intense pace. The PPP/C has ensured the plan acknowledges the realities of the global environment, he stated.

“These plans are carefully designed in the context of the current international environment,” he explained, noting that this will help the government understand “where future challenges will be, what those challenges will be, and how we mitigate against those challenges.“ “That is why you will see that a number of the things that we are doing are at a minimum level and subject to upward movement based on the performance of the economy.”

The president emphasised that citizens play a key role in this vision, stating that the plan focuses on macroeconomic stability to support business growth and improve prosperity for the nation and households.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the packed audience during the PPP/C’s manifesto reveal

He told the gathering that the PPP/C polices are designed for the economy as well as to uplift households and communities. This will be accompanied by an ambitious education campaign on financial inclusiveness and empowerment.

“This is not the wish list, it is not empty rhetoric, this is a declaration of intent. It is a blueprint for development, and importantly, it is a pact with the people.”

At the heart of this vision is a massive infrastructure development plan that is the backbone of national investment and development.

The manifesto also commits to building 12 new hospitals, with oncology centres, rehabilitation facilities, community labs, dialysis support, and preventative healthcare programmes.

President Ali added that Guyana will be positioned as a regional hub for pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health sciences, with strong incentives for private investments and health tourism.

One of the regional hospitals constructed by the government

“The health sector is not only about health delivery, it’s about building out a health ecosystem that will generate high-quality jobs, that will position Guyana as a health leader in this region,” he highlighted.

In education, the head of state committed to free education at all levels through expanded scholarships, stipends, and guaranteed employment in various fields.

Another crucial aspect of this vision is a digital economy. The national digital ID system has been launched, with President Ali being the first citizen to receive his. It will integrate all government services on a single platform, reduce bureaucracy and corruption and enhance transparency.

President Ali also said the agriculture sector will be modernised with advanced extension services, fertilisers, DNA-driven crops, and farm-to-market access roads, with tourism targeted as a major diversification pillar.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce at the launch

With tax breaks and incentives, the government is hoping to attract investors to the local economy, as hotels, airstrips and indoor arenas will make Guyana an attractive global destination.

The PPP/C has promised to further reduce the gap between the hinterland and the coast by making sure investments are shared fairly.

“Our investment must and will be done in an equitable way to grow value, grow wealth, grow opportunity, and create jobs across the board. That is important.”

In outlining his vision, President Ali reassured citizens that the government will not implement any new taxes and a suite of social measures will be given to families.

“To the undecided, study our plan, compare it, question it, test it, and you will find no gimmicks here,” President Ali said. “To the youth, the future is yours, and this manifesto is your launch pad. To the workers, we see you, we hear you. This plan will lift you.“

“To the business community, you’re a part of the engine. We’ll be your partner. To the pensioners and the vulnerable, you will never be forgotten. We will protect and empower you. To the doubters, watch us work, watch as we deliver.”

The theme of the manifesto is “Forward Together For A Better Guyana” and builds upon the successes of the PPP/C’s first term, positioning the country to become a leader in energy, climate and food security.