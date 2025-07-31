PPP/C outlines big, practical vision for young people

– commits to training, jobs, housing, economic opportunities

From investment opportunities to free education and support for home ownership, young people have a bright and prosperous future under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has outlined.

Speaking with reporters, Dr Jagdeo noted that it is easy to make promises, but the real test comes in who delivers, reminding the country of what happened to young people under the previous A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

“They ignored young people. They lost their jobs,” he said at Freedom House on Thursday.

And now, according to him, We Invest In Nationhood (WIIN) is hoping to mobilise young people with cash handouts and playing the “victim card.” This, the vice president said, is what sets the PPP/C apart from other political players.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“Whether [you’re] from the hinterland, the coast, a riverine community, whether you’re Afro‑Guyanese, Indo‑Guyanese, Amerindian or mixed…there is one vision for young people across the country,” he affirmed.

Training opportunities

On training, Dr Jagdeo said the government will pay for anyone who wants to learn a skill, whether in heavy‑duty equipment operation, plumbing, electrical work, oil and gas certification, or any other trade. For those who wish to excel academically, the PPP/C will continue its free tertiary education initiative at the University of Guyana (U.G.) and other institutions.

“We will upgrade people who have already been trained and working in the public sector,” he added, before affirming, “They can look forward to opportunities for upskilling.”

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) has allowed those in remote communities to pursue a tertiary education

He pointed to the increase in the education budget from $53 billion to $185 billion over the last five years as proof that the government has already delivered on its commitments, with free tuition, scholarships, and massive upskilling programmes like the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and others.

Thousands of young people have been trained through the Board of Industrial Training. Here is an image from one of the many graduation ceremonies

The push to install high‑speed internet into 240 hinterland and riverine villages now means that even young people in the most remote parts of the country can pursue their education in the comfort of their own homes. And so, “We are coming with a strong track record [in education],” the vice president declared.

More job opportunities

Another aspect of this vision includes pro-business policies to spur private sector growth, which will then allow young people to access more permanent and better-paying jobs.

“The incentive regimes have been aligned to generate more jobs for young people, and better-paying jobs,” he said, pointing to special tax incentives for the arming, mining, and hospitality industries.

Young people in the public sector will also benefit from increased benefits and salaries, putting them on a path to living comfortable and meaningful lives.

‘A start in life‘

Another central goal of the PPP/C Administration is to see every young person owning a home, Dr Jagdeo told the press conference. To achieve this, he said the government “Will work with them to prepare their house lots, help them build, and we have already announced the measures for lower taxes on vehicles. These things matter when you’re starting a life.“

Thousands of young people have already begun to achieve home ownership under the PPP/C Government

Community grounds will be improved, and recreational spaces will be expanded in communities nationwide. This will ensure young people have places to play sports and relax, he noted.

Development bank

The government is also preparing to establish a special development bank, which will have a dedicated window for women and youth. Through this fund, young people can access zero‑interest loans to start or expand small businesses.

“These are just some of the things that we’re looking to work [on] with young people,” the party’s general secretary underscored. “When I look at the other parties, APNU is feeding a diet of discrimination and victimisation. On the other side, oh, I’ll give you $50,000 [to] come to my meeting – but nothing else.”