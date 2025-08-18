PPP/C plans to make Guyana the premier tourist destination in the Caribbean

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) aims to make Guyana the top tourism spot in the Caribbean by revising and carrying out the National Strategic Tourism Action Plan and utilising Guyana’s natural beauty, eco-tourism opportunities, and cultural heritage.

Under the heading ‘Unleashing Our Tourism Potential,’ the 2020-2025 manifesto, released on Monday, highlighted plans to construct a new terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), which, together with the new electronic immigration processing systems, will transform passenger experience, improve efficiency, and expand capacity.

Work will also continue to attract additional international airlines, to introduce new destinations, improve connectivity and reduce cost.

There are also plans to construct two new municipal airports at Lethem and Rose Hall/Canje.

Existing runway at Lethem

This will give domestic and regional airlines additional options, open up the possibility of domestic shuttle services, and improve connectivity and convenience for passengers in these areas.

To transform the eco-tourism sector, the administration plans to transform the sector by “attracting medium and large-scale branded eco-tourism outfitters and property owners to invest in Guyana’s growing and vibrant industry,” the document states.

There are also plans to attract investments in riverain marinas, adventure and nature parks, recreational facilities, tour operations, glamping structures, luxury lodges and services.

Lake Mainstay, a tourism hotspot in Guyana

The government will also work on developing new niches, including entertainment tourism, event-based tourism, agro-tourism, heritage tourism, medical tourism, and health and wellness retreats.

Guyana has been making strides in its marketing strategies, and this will continue by showcasing Guyana’s unique tourism product in niche markets, specialist magazines, and other outlets, especially online channels.

Guyana will also be marketed as a preferred destination in the Caribbean and north-eastern South America for conventions and large corporate events.

The government will also work on making domestic tourism more affordable by working with the tourism sector to develop and promote more affordable tourism packages and develop an aggressive staycation programme.

The improvement of service quality in the tourism sector is also on the agenda, especially with the establishment of the Hospitality & Tourism Training Institute.

Sports is also one of the ways the administration is hoping to develop the local tourism sector by transforming Guyana into a hub for sports tourism with cricket, football, basketball, racquet sports, horse racing, motor racing, and other sports.

Kayaking in the Blue Lakes, Guyana.