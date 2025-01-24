‘PPP/C policies will take care of people from cradle to grave’ – Min Rodrigues

In a passionate address to the National Assembly, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues reinforced the government’s relentless dedication to prioritising the betterment of all Guyanese, especially vulnerable demographics.

Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Minister Rodrigues underscored the administration’s ongoing efforts to drive tangible development and praised Budget 2025’s provisions, designed to benefit citizens at every stage of life.

Budget 2025 provides a series of supportive initiatives including a $100,000 cash grant for mothers of newborn babies, increases to the old age pension and “Because We Care” cash grant, and allocations to support small business development and housing expansion.

Defending the budget, the minister described the government’s developmental strides and record-breaking budget as no less than “transformational” and “empowering”.

She also contrasted these advancements with what she described as the opposition’s legacy of unfulfilled promises and economic mismanagement, highlighting the significant progress under the current administration.

She said, “Immediately after assuming government we saw the destructive nature of the APNU/AFC. We saw how they destroyed the economy.”

During their term, the APNU/AFC terminated contracts for over 7000 sugar workers and sent home 2000 community support officers, leaving thousands jobless and communities without support.

In stark contrast, the government re-employed thousands of sugar workers, giving hope to those previously left in economic despair.

The administration has committed to lifting the Guyanese public out of poverty by providing numerous opportunities for self-development.

Thus far over 40,000 house lots were given to Guyanese while 129 core homes were built for low-income families. Hundreds more housing and material subsidies were also distributed all across Guyana.

By realising citizens’ dreams of homeownership, the government has granted thousands of Guyanese the ability to increase their worth and build tangible assets.

The Minister also touted the government’s success in doubling the income tax threshold, introducing health vouchers, and improving nationwide access to water and electricity, noting that these measures have given Guyanese a better quality of life.

According to Minister Rodrigues, the result of the government’s promises are not empty words, but lasting impacts on the livelihoods of many.

Commending budgetary measures, the minister said, “This is how we are creating wealth among ordinary Guyanese people, and this will allow people to lift themselves out of poverty because of the conditions that we are creating through our policies.” As tension builds around budget debates, the government has reaffirmed that Budget 2025 is not just a plan but a promise fulfilled, one that will ensure growth, opportunity, and development for all Guyanese.

