PPP/C targets safer, tech-driven communities with expanded housing incentives

Expanding home ownership and creating safer communities are high on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)’s agenda, as it lays out an ambitious plan that will drive Guyana’s development in the next five years.

Speaking with a diverse mix of stakeholders at the Princess Hotel on Wednesday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali committed to expediting applications for house lots and young professional homes at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

The next administration will also expand on existing incentives to make home ownership easier for thousands of Guyanese families.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We’re going to continue to find new and innovative ways in which we can make it even easier for you to own your own homes with interest rate, tax incentives, financial incentives, subsidies,” the president stated at the manifesto consultation. “We are going to expand the existing framework because we want every single Guyanese family to own their own home in the next five years,” he added.

The government intends to do this by providing direct support for low-income home construction through initiatives such as the cement and steel subsidy programme.

“That is how we create prosperity,” the head of state asserted.

He also mentioned that the next administration will prioritise building stronger communities by investing in essential infrastructure and improving security in those areas.

He said resources will be earmarked to ensure communities are equipped with concrete drains to alleviate flooding, recreational facilities to promote healthy living and video surveillance to enhance security.

Hundreds of key stakeholders gathered at the Princess Hotel to contribute to the PPP/C’s manifesto

President Ali noted that keeping communities safe also depends on consistent garbage removal.

“Communities in which we can have our children and family moving safely from a health perspective, from a hard-core security perspective, from a recreational perspective – all of this forms part of that safety net, community and environment that we want to create.”

Religion is important, the president said, and it should help make communities safer for everyone now and in the future.

He said the next administration intends to leverage the influence of religious bodies, supporting them financially to contribute to Guyana’s development, particularly at the community level.

The government has successfully fulfilled all its promises made in the housing sector, even surpassing the target of distributing 50,000 house lots.