PPP/C unveils plan to strengthen security sector

The PPP/C government aims to strengthen the security sector’s capabilities further to defend Guyana’s sovereignty, safeguard its citizens and their assets over the next five years.

Guyana Police Force

The government plans to set up a digital case management system and an automated reporting platform so that citizens can easily and quickly file reports on incidents. This will improve accountability by allowing for digital tracking of each incident from start to finish and will include real-time data collection and analysis.

In addition, the government’s strategic manifesto will accelerate the Safe Country initiative, with the installation of CCTV and the establishment of Regional Command Centres.

Coupled with this, a comprehensive road safety programme will be rolled out, and it will be supported by the Smart Road initiative, which includes automated or radar speed limit and seatbelt detection.

CCTV cameras installed under the Safe Country Programme

Systems will be strengthened to ensure integrity and accountability among police personnel.

Guyana Prison Service

Moreover, as part of the government’s five-year plan to strengthen the security sector, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) will benefit from further infrastructure upgrades to ensure modern detention facilities.

This will be supported by more reform services and human rights, and advanced prison management training for officers who will receive state-of-the-art equipment.

Importantly, the PPP/C government intends to introduce targeted programmes for the rehabilitation of juvenile offenders to ensure they are reintegrated into society in the shortest possible time and can contribute meaningfully.

Guyana Fire Service

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will not be overlooked as additional fire stations will be constructed, particularly in the hinterland.

Marine capabilities and advanced training in industrial fire hazards will also be boosted to ensure rapid responses.

To further boost responses and meet demands, the fire service will undergo digital transformation and interstation connectivity.

In addition, the government intends to roll out voluntary firefighting brigades in all Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and ramp up their training.

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit will also be strengthened with the implementation of advanced surveillance tools and enhanced data analytics to counter drug trafficking and smuggling.

New integrity mechanisms will be introduced to combat corruption.