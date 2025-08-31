PPP to widen Local Content Act, creating more jobs for Guyanese – President Ali

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, in its next term, will expand the Local Content Act to include persons employed in the trucking sector, an initiative that will allow more Guyanese to benefit from even more opportunities.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C’s presidential candidate gave his assurance during a spirited address at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara, to wrap up its 2025 political campaign.

A segment of the large number of supporters who witnessed the announcement of the Local Content Act to be expanded for every segment of investment

According to the head of state, “Just like we have local content legislation. We are saying that when big builders and contractors come into the country, they must give our truckers the job to do the trucking services.”

Passed in 2021, the Local Content legislation is one of the flagship laws of the PPP/C Government.

This law, the first-of-its-kind, allows Guyanese businesses to benefit from employment and contractual opportunities that supply a variety of goods and services to the oil and gas sector.

The Act defines 40 sub-sectors that include transportation, accommodation, legal services, marketing, and public relations and mandates that a percentage of these goods and services must be provided by Guyanese citizens.

“Over the last five years, we have been able to invest in our own asset base and the local content law must now provide for every segment of the investment,” the president explained.

The PPP/C Government previously expressed commitments to overhauling the legislation to expand opportunities for Guyanese businesses and address lessons learned from its implementation.

In the first half of 2025, more than 6000 Guyanese were employed in the oil and gas industry.