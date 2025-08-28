PPP vows stronger action against domestic violence

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed deep commitment to intensify the fight against domestic violence, an issue he said is one of the most urgent social issues scourging society.

Speaking at his final press conference before the elections, the PPP’s leadership made it clear that laws alone are not enough to combat this problem. Instead, he argues that there must be a cultural shift that rejects violence in all its forms.

“We have to change the culture,” he stressed at a press conference held at Freedom House on Thursday. “We must ensure that [domestic violence] is not acceptable in any [form].

Dr Jagdeo condemned the brutality seen in recent cases, stating firmly that, “it has no place in a modern society or a humane society.”

Addressing domestic violence is one of the key commitments outlined in the ruling party’s 2025-2030 development plan, with significant focus to be placed on education and early intervention.

The general secretary explained, “That’s why we’ve made it clear in the next term we have to not just work in this school through the civic programme to work at a very young age with people to promote values that are really important to the growth of our society, a more humane society.”

But in the immediate run, he said that the government will be working closely with communities, civil society, and other stakeholders like the religious bodies to address the underlying causes of violence.