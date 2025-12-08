Preparation for construction underway for Moruca Regional Hospital

(December 06, 2025 – Barima-Waini) – Excavation works have commenced at the site of the Moruca Regional Hospital in Region One, marking another major expansion of healthcare services for hinterland communities. Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, toured the site and highlighted the advanced facilities and comprehensive services that the hospital will provide upon completion. The projected total investment for the hospital is GY$4.6 billion.

The new 50-bed hospital will offer a wide range of modern healthcare services.

It will feature an Accident & Emergency Department equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, a fully operational pharmacy, and a modern laboratory. An advanced imaging suite, including X-ray and CT scan facilities, will significantly enhance diagnostic capacity in the region.

The hospital will also include operational theatres capable of performing both routine and complex surgical procedures, as well as intensive care units for adults and children. Maternal health will be strengthened through a specialised delivery suite, while inpatient rooms will be designed for comfort, accommodating no more than five beds per room, each with a private toilet and bath.

In addition, the hospital will house specialised departments, including ophthalmology for eye care services, audiology for hearing assessments, and a fully equipped dental department. To address challenges highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility will also feature an on-site oxygen plant, enabling local production and dispensing of oxygen. This development will reduce reliance on imported oxygen and ensure timely access for patients.

Minister Anthony emphasised that the Moruca Regional Hospital represents a substantial upgrade from existing facilities, both in terms of infrastructure and the quality of care provided.

“This facility will transform healthcare delivery in the region. From advanced diagnostics and surgical capabilities to comfortable inpatient accommodations, the Moruca Regional Hospital will set a new standard for healthcare services in hinterland communities,” said Minister Anthony.

The Ministry of Health remains committed to improving access to high-quality healthcare across Guyana, ensuring that residents in hinterland regions receive the same standard of care available in urban centres.