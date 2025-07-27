Pres. Ali announces strategy to boost social safety net

President Irfaan Ali unveiled a comprehensive national strategy aimed at tackling poverty by further reducing the cost of living and boosting economic productivity and social welfare through targeted investments in health, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

In his live address on Sunday, the president said that the government recognises that addressing poverty must go beyond salaries and subsidies. It must include systemic reform, driven by economic growth, a strengthened social safety net, and greater access to essential services.

President Irfaan Ali addressing Guyanese during live broadcast on Sunday

“If we are to address poverty and the cost of living, we must look at how we build and expand the economy while creating opportunities for the vulnerable,” President Ali emphasised.

Over the past five years, the PPP/C Administration has reversed more than 200 taxes and has not introduced any new or increased levies on the population.

The president described this tax rollback as key to maintaining disposable income and protecting low-income families.

Further, he confirmed that the government will maintain this course over the next five years, with plans to simplify the tax system and further ease the burden on households and small businesses.

“Now, a lot of people speak about salaries, grants, direct cash transfer. Those are things that we are already doing. Those are things that will continue to support, because they are essential in addressing vulnerabilities,” he said.

In this regard, the President outlined a series of areas his administration will expand on in the new term.

These include cutting electricity bills by 50 per cent. Beyond electricity, he noted that Guyanese can expect a significant reduction in the price of cooking gas as a result of the government’s gas-to-energy project.

Wealth creation

The President also stated that there are no planned increases in the cost of water services and healthcare costs, particularly for dialysis, MRIs, cancer treatment, and maternity care.

Job creation remains a top priority, and the part-time job programme, designed primarily for single mothers and low-income families, will also be expanded, with upskilling opportunities added to help workers earn more.

More importantly, President Ali announced that a development bank is also in the pipeline to help finance small and medium-sized enterprises.

He revealed plans to co-invest in local businesses through grants and matching initiatives.

President Ali said these measures are about “creating community wealth” and supporting the grassroots economy.

Social safety nets will also expand to support women, children, persons living with disabilities, and single-parent households.

Public assistance will be expanded, and vulnerable families will receive much-needed support with dental care, vision, and transport without relying on their salaries.

Moreover, President Ali made it clear that these policies are not short-term fixes, but are designed to address both immediate needs and long-standing structural issues.

“Improving the quality of life means ensuring families can spend less on essential services and earn more through better jobs and support. It is about building a resilient and inclusive economy, one where every citizen can thrive,” he said.

Combined, these initiatives will place more disposable income into the pockets of thousands of Guyanese.