Pres. Ali disappointed with CJIA expansion work

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has said that the Government would only accept the works outlined in the original contract for the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The President made the statement during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun and representatives of China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC), this afternoon, at the CJIA.

The President said he was disappointed with the current scope of works. The original contract between the Government of Guyana and CHEC should have resulted in 17,000 square feet of work. That figure is currently only 6,000 square feet. The Chinese company was also expected to demolish the existing terminal building and construct a new one with eight air bridges. Instead, the terminal building was refurbished, and only four air bridges were installed.

“Our intention is to get what was signed for. What was in the contract, that is what is our intention. The airport that was in the contract, that is the airport that has to be delivered to the Government and the People of Guyana,” President Ali stated.

Dr. Ali requested a complete outline of the original contract signed in 2014 and not the one which was amended under the former APNU+AFC administration. He emphasised that the work completed to date was unacceptable, and people would be held accountable.

“This cannot be acceptable for the Guyanese people, and I am not going to accept it. We cannot accept it, so it has to be fixed. It has to be delivered in accordance to what was in the original contract,” the President said.

Ambassador Cui assured President Ali of his full cooperation and that the work would be done according to the terms of the contract.

Following the meeting, the Head of State and the Chinese Ambassador conducted a walk-through of the facility.