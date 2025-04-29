Pres. Ali urges an end to violence and looting following Adrianna Younge autopsy findings

Says photos, videos will be used as evidence for prosecution

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reiterated his call for calm and the maintenance of peace and order, warning that those found engaging in illegal activity will face the full force of the law.

Speaking during a press engagement at State House on Monday night, the president disclosed the official findings of the autopsy conducted on 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Ali said that while the state continues efforts to bring justice to Younge’s family, acts of looting and the destruction of property only worsen the situation.

“I would like to call upon all Guyanese to respect the rule of law…to avoid action that will put you in breach of the law. The destruction of public infrastructure and private property, burning of people’s vehicles, and inconveniencing others, is not what we want to demonstrate as a people and as a nation,” President Ali urged.

He noted that several images and videos have already captured individuals participating in riotous protests. These individuals, the president said, will be prosecuted.

“There are a lot of images already captured of persons who were creating destruction along the roadways, public and private property, and those persons will be prosecuted…I’m appealing to every citizen to let good sense prevail,” he asserted.

President Ali’s remarks followed an extensive post-mortem examination conducted by three internationally acclaimed pathologists: Dr Glenn Rudner, Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul, and Dr Gary Collins.

The pathologists concluded that the cause of death was drowning.

The commander-in-chief stressed that the government would review all the events surrounding Younge’s death to strengthen trust in the system.

“I want to assure the public that Adrianna’s death has brought a point of reflection also on how we can strengthen and improve the systems…there will be a review of all the events from the time from the time the report was made to the time the body was found,” President Ali said.

He added that Younge’s passing should serve as a reminder of the need for national unity.

“Let this bright young star show us that we have the ability to come together in a way that brings us closer to each other, in a way that supports each other, and not destroy each other,” President Ali said.

