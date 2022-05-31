President Ali announces $150,000 one-off relief grant for fisherfolks 

– approximately 5,500 fisherfolk to benefit

His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali today announced a $150,000 one-off relief grant for fisherfolk across the country.

The Head of State made the disclosure during a meeting with fishermen from Windsor Forest and other surrounding villages in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing fisherfolks in Region Three

President Ali noted that in addition to the other measures put in place to ease the burdens on fisherfolks across the country, the one-off grant serves as an immediate step that the government is taking to make a direct transfer to assist fisherfolk to expand the industry.

The President told the fisherfolk that an assessment was done of the industry and the immediate needs of those directly involved. This assessment, he added, was completed today and after the government would’ve examined its revenue stream and finances, they were able to make the funds available.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha addressing fisherfolks in Region Three

Also present at the meeting was Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha. Minister Mustapha said that the government was continuously exploring areas to assist all sections of the population.

Only recently, the government announced similar interventions for the rice industry.







Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

