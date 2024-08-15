President Ali announces medical outreach for Monkey Mountain

The Ministry of Health will be organising a massive medical outreach for Monkey Mountain, an Amerindian village in the North Pakaraimas, Region Eight.

Within the next two weeks, the residents of Monkey Mountain will have access to an extensive range of medical services.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a meeting with residents of Monkey Mountain in Region Eight

This initiative was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during an outreach to the community on Tuesday. Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai was also present.

The medical outreach that is planned is focused on having a positive impact in underserved communities by identifying and addressing their specific health needs, with appropriate treatments and interventions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali greets a resident of Monkey Mountain in Region Eight

As part of this comprehensive initiative, the residents will receive dental care, eye care, testing and screening services, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to delivering essential services to the people in the hinterland.

“We’re going to come to your community to do the eyecare programme, and if you need spectacles, we’re going to pay for those spectacles,” he informed the gathering.

Residents requiring surgical interventions, such as cataract removal, will have all the expenses covered by the government and will receive post-operative care until they have fully healed and are ready to return to their community.

Residents of Monkey Mountain listened attentively to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a meeting

In addition, the health ministry will be providing HPV vaccination services, to prevent cervical cancer among the most vulnerable groups.

President Ali and Minister Sukhai are currently in the region engaging indigenous peoples.

The aim is to address concerns in relation to health, education, infrastructure and social welfare.

