President Ali announces over $460M in roadworks for Kairuni, Adventure, Silver Hill & Moblissa

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Tuesday announced that the communities of Kairuni, Adventure, Silver Hill and Moblissa along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will benefit from over $460 million in road works.

Once completed, these roadworks will significantly improve safety and provide smoother travel routes for residents, ending years of navigating horrific road conditions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Silver Hill on Tuesday

President Ali made the announcement during a public meeting at Silver Hill community ballfield. He was joined by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C., Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and other representatives from government agencies.

Elaborating on the road project for Kairuni, President Ali stated that the community had requested several roads to be built, which include the multipurpose road and the road leading to the school and health centre in Silver Hill.

“This will be out to tender very shortly,” he announced, noting that construction work will start in the coming weeks.

President Ali with Attorney Gen. Anil Nandlall and Minister Kwame McCoy, at the Silver Hill ballfield on Tuesday

The two access roads at Silver Hill and Moblissa are estimated to cost close to $400 million. Work on Silver Hill’s internal roads will begin immediately.

“I am pleased to tell you that in Silver Hill, we will start almost immediately because we have completed the design. We will use a crushed surface and we are going to use cement at the top,” the President said to Silver Hill residents, which was welcomed by loud cheers of approval.

The design for the main access road at Adventure has also been completed. President Ali indicated that this project will cost $62 million.

These road projects will further enhance the livelihoods of all the communities involved and strengthen local economies. Over the years, the PPP/C government has sourced labour directly from the communities to complete the road projects, thereby empowering residents.

“On the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, there will be a number of internal roads that will have to be built. So, we want young people to be involved in the building of the roads,” President Ali said.