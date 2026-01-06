President Ali announces plan to commercialise high-value crops in Paramakatoi

The Ministry of Agriculture will soon roll out a plan to commercialise high-value crops in the communities of Paramakatoi and Kato, located in Region Eight, with specialists set to begin work within the next three months.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during his remarks at the commissioning of the upgraded Paramakatoi Airstrip in Region Eight.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents of Paramakatoi and surrounding communities

The initiative will specifically involve young people and women, ensuring their active participation in the project.

“The potential of growing carrots and onions in Paramakotai is real. We must now move to a commercial project between Kato and Paramakotai. The potential is even there for potatoes,” President Ali said.

He added that government investments to better connect Regions Eight and Nine would further support these efforts. The newly commissioned airstrip, which cost approximately $800 million, will play a pivotal role by enabling farmers to transport goods more efficiently to markets.

Both Kato and Paramakatoi will also venture into agro-processing, a venture that the government will support through the Guyana Development Bank. Last year, the president announced that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would be able to access up to $10 million in zero-collateral loans through the bank.

The Guyana Development Bank, set to be fully operational before the end of the first quarter of 2026, will receive an initial US$200 million injection from the government.

Agro-processing products on display.

President Ali also noted that with technologies such as solar freezers and containerised solar cold storage, “we can now have value creation on this product right here. That reduces the cost of transport and increases the shelf life.”

Over the years, the government has invested billions of dollars in the agriculture sector, providing hinterland communities with the tools, resources, and technical support needed to make their agricultural activities sustainable.