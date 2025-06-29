President Ali announces second ferry for Essequibo by September

A second ferry will begin servicing the Parika to Supenaam Essequibo route by September, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday.

President Ali made the announcement while addressing thousands of people attending the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) mega concert at the Anna Regina car park.

The contract for the new ferry has already been signed, he said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the mega concert hosted by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in Anna Regina

“My friends, the years ahead are filled with opportunities for Essequibo,” the president stated. “When the PPP guarantees you, you know it will be done.”

The additional ferry service will play a crucial role in connecting communities, businesses and industries in Region Two to those in Region Three and beyond.

Another ferry service will also improve transportation, reduce congestion, and support regional trade and food distribution.

To further advance the region’s agricultural sector, the president also revealed that the design for two state-of-the-art rice storage facilities has been completed.

The government intends to develop a rice stabilisation mechanism that will guarantee farmers more success in the industry in its next term.

The ferry service plays a crucial role in connecting communities, businesses and industries

President Ali said that farmers have a great future ahead, as the government will establish a co-investment development fund to enable them, small business owners, and those in the manufacturing industries to easily access financing, thereby creating wealth transfer at the community, regional, and individual levels.

Region Two has an extraordinary future with several major projects underway, including the construction of a modern Lima Regional Hospital and a nursing school.

The government is also serious about establishing a medical school branch in the same area.

He reaffirmed that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is the only political party that represents national unity, love, development, and the well-being of all Guyanese. While it has not officially launched its campaign, the president believes the turnout and support thus far reflect the public’s support for a bright future for Guyana under the PPP/C leadership.

“If you care about Guyana and you care about your future, then there is only one choice… the People’s Progressive Party Civic,” the president declared.

Meanwhile, President Ali warned against political promises from the opposition, stating that the PPP/C has already delivered on pensions, salaries, and support for farmers, and will continue to do so with consistency, as proven in the last five years.

The government plans to accelerate progress, promising that what lies ahead will surpass what has already been delivered.

“We are ready to push the gears into overdrive as we confront the next five years. And if you think you are seeing development, you have not seen anything yet. Wait until the next five years, and you will see what Guyana will become,” the head of state declared.

He also addressed concerns about Venezuela’s territorial claims, stating that the PPP/C will continue to diligently defend Guyana’s borders.