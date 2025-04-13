President Ali announces shrimp, coconut production for Albion

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced Saturday evening that his government plans to invest in swamp shrimp production for residents of Albion in Region Six.

He said the initiative would generate over US$9 million in revenue annually and diversify the village’s economy.

The announcement was made at a community meeting at the Albion Sports Complex, where residents gathered in large numbers.

“I have given the Ministry of Agriculture instructions to start the conversion of 30 acres of land to produce swamp shrimp so that our fisherfolk will have a project right here. We will put all the investments in,” the president announced.

He also revealed that some 50 acres of land will be developed in Albion for a coconut plantation. This initiative will be fully owned by single mothers.

“We will come up with a formula through which the single mothers will own the plantation. We are going to invest in those 50 acres of land,” President Ali added.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he addressed the crowd in Albion, Berbice

Meanwhile, the Albion Sports Complex will be transformed into a centre of excellence.

President Ali said the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, is tasked with allocating supplementary funds this year to enhance the spectators’ stands.

He explained that “[Monies will be set aside] to build a hostel facility here for a cricket academy and for cricketers around the region to come here so they can train.”

The Ministry of Public Works will also upgrade other parts of the stadium by installing facilities for families to gather safely for volleyball, basketball, and other leisure activities.

Additionally, residents in this area will begin to access treated water as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) works to install a $120 million inline filtration system connecting the new Chesney well directly to Albion’s supply.

President Ali said water will flow through residents’ taps by month end.

In an effort to tackle chronic flooding, an excavator will be permanently assigned to the local Neighbourhood Democratic Council for ongoing drainage maintenance.

The president said too that lights will be installed in every street and community this year.

These ventures, he stated, will create new opportunities and further strengthen the region’s prosperity.

The projects in Albion are part of the government’s broader strategy to improve the livelihoods of Guyanese nationwide. President Ali is currently on a two-day outreach to Region Six. Earlier on Saturday, he engaged residents of New Amsterdam, Rosehall, and Albion.

