President Ali announces support for 550 Pomeroon farmers

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday that 550 farmers in the Pomeroon River, Region Two, will soon benefit from the provision of elevated beds and two mini excavators.

The announcement was made during a meeting with residents and farmers in Marlborough Village.

President Ali indicated the provision of elevated beds and excavators is a crucial step towards enhancing agricultural productivity and improving the livelihoods of the farmers residing along the Pomeroon River.

“We are investing in infrastructure to ensure that you have the support,” he affirmed.

The president highlighted that since assuming office in August 2020, the government has made significant agriculture investments in the Pomeroon totalling over $2 billion.

“That is more than $2 million per household and that is only for agriculture I’m not talking about education, about the grants,” he said.

In addition, the president stated the importance of ensuring the sustainability and resilience of the agricultural sector.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging Essequibo farmers

He said the government is actively engaged in various projects aimed at attracting large investors with substantial capital to collaborate with small farmers.

The initiative seeks to revitalise the coffee industry and expand the coconut and citrus industries in the Pomeroon area. The cultivation of cocoa is being explored as another potential crop.

These efforts will position Pomeroon as a significant exporter of these commodities, President Ali said.

The government also plans to explore strategies to assist the farmers in cultivating high-value crops that can provide a consistent monthly income.

“To help the small farmers to at least have a shade house that is not subject to the harshness of the weather or flooding,” he explained.

Works will also be done to upgrade sports grounds and community centres. Dredging along the Pomeroon River will also be completed soon.

During the meeting, the residents were given the chance to raise other issues affecting them. Some took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the administration for the commendable work it has been doing in the region, specifically in the area of drainage and irrigation.

Accompanying the president was the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, along with the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and other technical officers.

