President Ali announces two-week tax-free bonus for all health care workers

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali this afternoon announced that all health care workers will receive a two-week tax-free bonus this year.

During a special video recording, he took the opportunity to thank all the workers in the sector for their service to the nation and charged them to stay true to their profession.

“You are doing our country proud…and in keeping with my promise and the Government’s promise of rewarding you for the work that you’ve been doing, I am pleased today to say that the Government has taken a decision to grant an across-the-board tax-free two-week bonus salary for every single health care worker, not just doctors or nurses or frontline workers—for every single health care worker.”

The President said that while the move will require a lot of resources, his Government is asking for the workers to continue doing their best in support of the citizens of the country.

The bonus will see approximately $612m doled out to 9,200 Guyanese health care workers. This complements the seven per cent retroactive bonus they received this month.

STAY VIGILANT

The President also appealed to citizens to ensure that they are vaccinated and to follow the necessary health protocols in order to protect themselves from the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

He said that we should not wait for the fast-spreading variant to reach our shores before we adhere to precautionary measures, including vaccination and taking a booster shot.

“For those who are still not vaccinated, I’m asking you to please, please get vaccinated. This reduces the impact of Omicron and other variants, it reduced hospitalisation, and it reduced death.”

The Head of State said that he has taken his booster shot and has done extensive reading on it. He said he has also consulted with medical professionals locally, regionally and internationally, who are all in support of vaccination and taking the booster shot, as well as observing the necessary health protocols.

“We’re seeing more of the countries who are faced with the Omicron variant appealing to citizens to wear their mask. So even before any major impact on us here, we have to take the prevention that is necessary, and I am appealing to all Guyanese, if you’re out [of your homes], please wear your mask, keep your masks on, sanitise your hands, wash your hands, take the precautions, take the vaccines, take the booster—keep those masks on.”